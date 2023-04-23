Bicyclists in their birthday suits took to the streets for the World Naked Bike Ride in Portland on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (KOIN)

Route is under cover until closer to the August 12 date

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Naked bike riders will once again pedal through the streets of Portland as the next event was announced Sunday.

The Portland World Naked Bike Ride is slated for Saturday, August 12, organizers said. Riders will gather at 7:30 p.m. with the ride beginning at sunset. The exact route — as usual — will be about the only thing kept under cover until a later date much closer to the event.

Portland’s participation in this event stretches back years, although the COVID pandemic curtailed it. The Naked Bike Ride came back to Portland streets in 2022. As always, clothing was optional but shoes and helmets were still recommended.

Officially, the World Naked Bike Ride is designed to bring awareness to causes like bicyclist safety and pollution. Local organizers described it as a “lighthearted protest against dependency on oil.”

FILE – The World Naked Bike Ride in Portland. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.