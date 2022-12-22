PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There may be some garbage truck delays in Portland due to the region’s anticipated spate of freezing weather.

The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability is asking residents to leave their bins out on the curb Friday if they haven’t been emptied at the usual time.

“Residential collection of garbage, recycling, and compost in Portland may be delayed due to hazardous road conditions caused by ice and snow,” officials said.

No delays are expected as a result of the Christmas holiday. However, if the bad weather delays trash pickup on Thursday and Friday, it could create additional service delays on Dec. 26 and beyond as garbage companies catch up on lost time.

Trash pickup is scheduled to return to its regular schedule by Monday.

“Garbage companies will come as soon as they can,” the bureau said. “Even if your street is clear, hazardous road conditions in other parts of the city may make it unsafe for waste collection drivers to get to your area.”