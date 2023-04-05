PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person is dead after a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers arrived at 2000 block of Northeast Lombard Street around 9:12 p.m., where they found the person dead. The suspect or suspects had already left the scene.

As of 10 p.m., police have closed Northeast Lombard Street is closed between Northeast 18th Avenue and Northeast 22nd Avenue. Northeast 22nd Avenue is closed south through Northeast Dekum Street as well. Avoid the area if possible.

Authorities are investigating and have yet to release any information on the victim or suspect. No arrests have been made.

