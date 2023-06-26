This nuisance house is located near NE Rodney and Killingsworth in Portland, June 26, 2023 (KOIN)

House at NE Killingsworth and Rodney has had multiple fires, squatters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents on Northeast Rodney in Portland are fed up with the dangerous fires at a house on Killingsworth they say has gone from bad to worse in recent times.

The Killingsworth house is still a mess with debris on the ground and the smell of ash permeating the air. Records show this house was previously being rented out, but things went exponentially downhill last fall after police reports show there was arson and possible gang activity.

“It’s a danger to the neighborhood,” neighbor Jacquie Walton told KOIN 6 News. “It really needs to be demolished.”

Lisa Maurine Ney, who lives a few doors down, said she’s watched this abandoned house and subsequent squatters deteriorate the neighborhood.

“Just the soot and broken glass and charred house material that are floating down our street from the fire that happened, it’s toxic, dangerous, it’s gross, it’s sad,” Ney said.

Public records obtained by KOIN 6 News show Portland Fire & Rescue has gone to this Killingsworth house 4 times in the past 9 months — not counting the most recent fire last week.

The investigations indicate an arsonist and squatters were responsible.

“It’s terrifying to have my daughter sleeping in her room when fire trucks are on the street and our neighbors are evacuated and we don’t know if we’re safe or not,” she said.

In March 2022, this property was sold to Killingsworth Rodney LLC. The registered agent is Meron Alemseghed.

The history of recent code enforcement cases shows the City of Portland received a complaint about unpermitted work and trash on the property in September. In response, the city boarded up windows and cleaned up when the owner failed to.

But it wasn’t long before the squatters got inside. The city returned to re-board the windows and clean up again.

Then in April, the city received a new nuisance complaint. In early May, officials sent a violation notice to the owner. In late May, a follow-up inspection said the house was still open to squatters. By June, the city was trying to get a warrant to take action on the site — and that’s when the latest blaze happened.

“It seems like (the owner) doesn’t follow a lot of rules,” Walton said. “I got very concerned about it.”

Ney said the city officials — from code enforcement to the fire department — have been helpful, life saving and responsive. But, she said, the system is broken.

Lisa Maurine Ney lives near a nuisance house at NE Rodney and Killingsworth in Portland, June 26, 2023 (KOIN)

“Those procedures just don’t move fast enough,” she told KOIN 6 News. “Our house is in danger and our family is in danger on a regular basis because of that.”

It’s a sign things need to change, she said.

“We’re not alone in this. There are houses like this all over Portland.”

Walton agrees. “This isn’t just this house. This is kind of a common thing and that’s really concerning that the city can’t do anything about that. It means that I think we’re at epidemic proportions on this now.”

Jacquie Walton lives near a nuisance house at NE Rodney and Killingsworth in Portland, June 26, 2023 (KOIN)

These neighbors think more people need to speak out.

“I think more people do need to come forward and complain –call BDS, call City Council, write to the mayor, or call a reporter,” Walton said. “Unless people come forward and talk to the media, it doesn’t seem like things are going to change.”

KOIN 6 News tried contacting the registered agent of the house, Meron Alemseghed, but has not heard back from him at this time.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.