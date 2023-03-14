PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of Northeast Marine Drive is blocked as police investigate a deadly crash Tuesday.

The Portland Police Bureau says they received word of a crash around 10:30 a.m. Once officers arrived in the area, they found a car down an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

PPB says their Major Crash Team is investigating and is searching for witnesses to the crash, which authorities believe may have happened sometime overnight. Anyone who thinks they have information about the fatal incident is urged to contact police.

As investigators continue to work the scene and collect evidence, NE Marine Dr. will be closed from Northeast 158th Avenue to Northeast 185th Drive. Avoid the area if possible.