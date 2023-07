PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Northeast Portland building was destroyed in a fire and officials said it may have been caused by fireworks.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire happened in the Lloyd District on Northeast Halsey Street, where the building caught fire just after midnight.

Crews responded to the scene, but the building was destroyed.

Firefighters said that witnesses told them people were spotted throwing fireworks into the building right before the fire ignited.