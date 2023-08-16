PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A church in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood caught fire Tuesday night, causing two walls to collapse and posing a threat to nearby buildings, authorities said.

At around 9:37 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue said they responded to a two-story church on Northeast Lombard Street with fire coming from the roof and back of the building.

The church, authorities said, was being used to store things for a newer church next door.

Crews got to work, but due to the large amount of fire and the risk of a collapsing ceiling, the crews were pulled out of the building and the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

During the attempts to control the blaze, fire officials reported that the fire had started to impinge on the neighboring buildings, a restaurant and the new church.

Crews battle the fire in a church in NE Portland on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 (PF&R)

Just before 10 p.m., the back side and left side of the church collapsed, an opportunity that allowed fire crews to get better access to the seat of the fire.

Within 10 minutes, fire officials said that the blaze was quashed and crews began being released.

No injuries were reported and authorities said an investigation is still underway.