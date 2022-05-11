PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland organization and a West Coast real estate firm joined forces to celebrate the opening of more than 100 affordable housing units in the city.

According to Central City Concern, an organization providing affordable housing options and other services, government and community leaders came together to celebrate the competition of Crescent Court Apartments with the help of housing developer Related Northwest. The project has 138 new affordable housing units for low and very low-income families at 30% to 60% area median income.

Seven units are designated as permanent supportive housing for individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, added the announcement.

“As the Portland metro region continues to face an affordable housing crisis, we’re thrilled to be opening Crescent Court Apartments ​in partnership with Related Northwest, offering a supportive housing community for very low-income families, communities of color, immigrants and refugees,” said Central City Concern’s CEO & President Rachel Solotaroff. “Crescent Court Apartments is exactly the kind of solutions-oriented development our community needs. With myriad of on-site social services and after-school programs, Crescent Court Apartments will provide a compassionate, welcoming environment for families, children and those most in need in our community. We say welcome home.”

The 2.04-acre development is located on Southeast 115th and Division Street with a main thoroughfare served by mass transit systems.

The organization said the development is comprised of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Rents range from $341 to $1,410 per month. Common area amenities include a community room with kitchen, shared laundry, internet stations, teen room, playground, on-site parking, and picnic area with barbecue.

According to the announcement, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland will inaugurate their new 1,700 square foot club inside Crescent Court Apartments and provide a safe and positive place for neighborhood kids, and free after-school activities for school-aged residents.

“We are very excited to open our very first clubhouse co-located in an affordable housing community,” said CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Terry Johnson. “The collective impact we will be able to create for Crescent Court families alongside our collaborative community partners will be transformative. This is a model that will serve the whole child, family, and community where social emotional needs will be met on every level.”

The Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization will handle outreach and leasing assistance.

50% of the apartments at Crescent Court are two and three-bedroom units, in response to the area’s high demand for family and multi-generational housing, noted Central City Concern.

Crescent Court Apartments is located a few hundred feet from David Douglas School District’s Title 1 West Powellhurst Elementary School. Approximately 400 students in the David Douglas School District are homelessness, said the organization.

“This development is a testament to the partnership that private and public entities can make in ensuring that all people have a safe and affordable place to live,” said Stef Kondor, senior vice president of Development Related Northwest. “Addressing Portland’s affordable housing shortfall is a key part of Related Northwest’s mission, and we are committed to stabilizing school-aged kids and their families with safe and affordable housing.”

Funders of the development include Portland Housing Bureau, Oregon Housing & Community Services and Enterprise Housing Credit Investments.