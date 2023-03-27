PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A new app is connecting Portlanders with Black-owned businesses and events with the launch of XB Community.

XB Community users can submit events and businesses to the app to help others connect with the Black community, XB Community co-founder Ronnie Wright said.

Seven years ago, co-founder Adrian Wright explained that he created the Black Portland Facebook page, along with the We Are Black Portland Instagram account, as a way to connect with the Black local Black community.

“I just did it as a way to kind of get back in touch with my community. Me and Ronnie are both born and raised in northeast Portland, and I felt I just lost some of those connections. So, it’s become this great conversation which is rooted in love and support for the Black community,” Adrian Wright said.

The social media pages then turned into the XB Community app, which the co-founders have been developing over the last three years.

XB Community is also hosting a discussion with Jordan Brand Chairman Larry Miller from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 30 at the Wieden & Kennedy Atrium in Portland.

The XB Community app is available on the Apple App Store and Google app store.