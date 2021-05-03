New downtown food cart pod could open in July

A rendering of Ankeny West, where the Alder Street Food Carts will relocate. (Friends of Green Loop)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s most popular food cart pods now has a new home.

The Alder Street Food Carts will move to SW 8th Avenue and Ankeny Street, which is the southernmost space of the North Park Blocks greenspace. The space will be called Ankeny West and plans to open in July, with a budget approval in June.

Mayor Ted Wheeler he will include $269,000 in his proposed budget to install electricity and make other improvements for the area.

The food carts were moved from SW 9th and Alder to make room for the new Ritz-Carlton Hotel. 55 were relocated, but its unclear how many will reopen. Some carts have since been stored at the former US Post Office site in northwest Portland.

Ankeny West has space for 28 carts, with the possibility of up to 42 if another block gets approved.