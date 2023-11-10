PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The newest Escape Lounge in North America is set to open at Portland International Airport over winter 2024, Port of Portland announced Wednesday.

The 10,700-square-foot lounge will give off a “Portland feel,” officials said, taking inspiration from “the weird and the wonderful, local art and the carpet with its own cult following.”

The lounge will be in Concourse D, near gate D6, with a dedicated space for kids, high-speed Wi-Fi, a digital library, two shower rooms, and two rooms that can be used as a workspace or a space for new mothers, Port of Portland said.

The lounge will also feature a Hoptimists bar for craft beer lovers, and will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“We are delighted to be bringing this premium lounge experience to Portland International Airport,” said Kevin Shrier, president of the Escape Lounges in the US. “The newest Escape Lounge in our network is inspired by the local area — bringing the outdoors in and will help PDX travelers unwind and recharge as they await their flight. Guests will enjoy excellent customer service and delight in seasonally curated, freshly prepared hot and cold food and specially selected beverages, in a lounge built to meet their every need.”

All PDX travelers will have access to the lounge with a $40 online booking or for $45 at the door. Complimentary lounge access will be given to American Express Platinum, Business Platinum, Corporate Platinum, Delta SkyMiles Reserve, and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business Card members who have a Delta flight that day.

“PDX is known for its incredible selection of local shops and restaurants, but the Escape Lounge will offer something entirely new for our passengers: a quality lounge experience that’s open to everyone,” said Machelle Campbell, concessions development manager at PDX. “The space and amenities will reflect both the character of our airport and our region, elevating the travel experience in a way that’s uniquely PDX.”