PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a new lease on life, downtown Portland’s oldest food cart pod is now open for business as the new Midtown Beer Garden.

The revitalized pod at SW 5th and Harvey Milk Street, a collaboration between Expensify and the local restaurant group ChefStable, features 25 new (and old) food carts, plus seating for 300, permanent restrooms, a fenced perimeter with round-the-clock security, a large bar cart in the center and an entertainment stage.

A security guard looks on during the Midtown Beer Garden at SW 5th and Harvey Milk grand opening, August 20, 2023 (KOIN) The Midtown Beer Garden at SW 5th and Harvey Milk held its grand opening, August 20, 2023 (KOIN)

There is also a custom paved lot with gold mica flakes and tan sealcoat, hundreds of fresh flowers and other greenery, plus heaters and tents for cold and rainy months.

When the pod officially opened at 3 p.m., there was a line of people wrapping around the street waiting to get in.

It’s built in an area that has seen quite a few challenges, including vandalism and an explosion. Leaders of the transformation told KOIN 6 News they hope this renovation can help bring vitality back to Midtown.

Expensify, whose world headquarters is across the street from the pod, is a financial company with no prior food experience. But they partnered with ChefStable to help reimagine the pod as the new Midtown Beer Garden.

ChefStable owner Kurt Huffman at the Midtown Beer Garden grand opening, August 20, 2023 (KOIN) Expensify CEO David Barrett at the Midtown Beer Garden grand opening, August 20, 2023 (KOIN)

“You know the neighboring streets aren’t always the nicest at nighttime, and I think we’ve done a great job of creating a family friendly space,” sad ChefStable owner Kurt Huffman. “To me, I think that’s a real accomplishment.”

Expensify founder/CEO David Barrett said he thinks there has already been a big neighborhood transformation.

“I don’t think it takes huge changes, I think it takes sustained small changes,” Barrett said. “And I think that this is just one piece of a much bigger puzzle, definitely, and we need more people to make their pieces.”

Another feature is a treat for first responders who come to the Midtown Beer Garden: they’ll always eat for free while they’re on duty, officials said. That includes police, fire, ambulance responders plus those with Downtown Portland Clean & Safe.