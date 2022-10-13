PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new poll commissioned by Oregon Ranked Choice Voting Advocates shows that 60% of Portland voters are likely to vote for charter reform Measure 26-228 this November.

The poll, conducted online by Change Research between Sept. 27 and Oct. 3, reportedly surveyed 489 registered Portland voters. Of these 489 people, 60% voted in favor of Measure 26-228, 33% voted against the measure and 17% remained undecided.

The survey was reportedly conducted by giving the participants exclusively anti-Measure 26-228 arguments and favorable Multnomah County Measure 26-232, ranked-choice-voting arguments. After hearing these two sets of messages, participants were reportedly asked to respond to the Measure 26-228 ballot question.

Damon Motz-Storey, spokesperson for the pro-charter reform group Portland United for Change, said that the poll’s results are significant.

“These results are significant because they confirm that support for the Portland charter change measure remains strong even after voters heard negative messages,” Motz-Storey said.

The new poll results align with similar polls conducted by DHM Research for the Portland Business Alliance and The Oregonian, which showed that 63% and 49% of Portland voters support Measure 26-228, respectively.

The ballot measure was drafted after the city’s latest round of charter review, which is conducted every 10 years by an independent body of 20 Portland residents known as the Charter Commission. After assembling in 2020, at least 15 members of the current commission agreed to put forward changes to the city’s charter. These proposed changes include switching to a ranked-choice voting system, the creation of four new geographic districts with individual sets of representatives, and a dramatic change of responsibilities for Portland’s city commissioners.