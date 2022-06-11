PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nothing says ‘Grand Floral Parade’ quite like a marching band in tie-dyed shirts playing “Louie, Louie.”

The Grand Floral Parade returned to the streets of Portland Saturday for the first time in 3 years and featured a route not used in decades.

The centerpiece of the Rose Festival went off without a hitch despite the threat of rain. This year the colorful floral floats and parade participants marched along the east side of the Willamette River for the first time since the 1940s.

The Grand Floral Parade obviously featured floats, bands, equestrian units, vintage cars, dancers and drill teams — and some llamas.

It also featured Senya Scott of Ida B. Wells High School, who was crowned the Rose Festival Queen for 2022.

It’s the third and final Rose Festival Parade this year.

Also this year’s Royal Rosarians were knighted on Friday. PPB Chief Chuck Lovell was among those honored as someone who has made significant contibutions to our society.

And the Dragon Boat Races also returned to the Rose Festival this year. The first day of races wrapped up early Saturday at Tom McCall Waterfront Park. More than 60 teams comprising more than 2000 paddlers took part.

The final Dragon Boat races begin at 8 a.m. Sunday.