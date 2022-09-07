PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Employees at New Seasons Market Seven Corners will now have union representation.

The independent New Seasons Labor Union announced Wednesday that the staff at the Seven Corners store voted 62-15 in favor of unionization. It’s the second New Seasons store to be represented by a union.

“New Seasons executives say they respect the rights of workers to choose, but New Seasons has consistently engaged in unfair labor practices and hired expensive union-busting attorneys. This campaign was no different. Despite the roadblocks placed by company leadership, the workers have spoken and successfully won our fight for union representation,” said Sarah Kowaleski, a coalition organizer with Portland Jobs With Justice.

In response, New Seasons said they support their staff’s right to choose representation.

“As we committed to from the beginning of the petition and election process, we will continue to communicate with transparency in service of our legacy of putting our staff members first,” the company said in a statement to KOIN 6 News.

The NLSU has also petitioned for representation at the New Seasons locations in Sellwood and Slabtown.