PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A survey of 500 Portland voters found most were aware of the Portland Police Accountability Commission and generally supported the idea of conducting investigations that protect the rights of the accuser and the accused.

The Portland Police Association (PPA) recently sought and independently funded a poll by DHM

Research. The survey that was conducted between December 2-7, 2023, showed 56% of people said they’d consider leaving the City of Portland if they could afford it and more than two thirds of respondents want more police officers on Portland streets.

Sixty-seven percent said they were aware of the commission, 20 members of the community who developed a new accountability system for Portland police and proposed it to City Council in September.

This commission was originally brought together after voters approved the plan for a new police oversight system in the November 2020 election, by an 82%-18% margin. This idea was championed by then Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

After making significant alterations to the commission’s proposal, the City Council unanimously approved the plan in November 2023, despite public criticism from accountability advocates and those who think police are already disciplined too much.

Responses on Police Accountability Commission

Respondents in the survey were sharply split on a number of questions about the accountability commission’s plan. For instance, only 24% believed hearings on police complaints should let complainants confront officers in a public setting — an idea in the approved plan. However, 63% believe the hearings and investigations should protect the “constitutional and privacy rights” of both parties.

Parts of the approved plan were overwhelmingly disfavored by those in the survey. Only 14% agreed that members of the accountability commission should “determine improper officer behavior and punishment without reviewing training materials or receiving legal background information”; 26% agreed commission members should be paid “stipends equal to tens of thousands of dollars a year”; and only 17% agreed the commission should operate “without city oversight of its legal structure, hiring, firing, and treatment of employees, pay for members, or financial processes.”

Read: DHM Research Survey on Police Accountability Commission

But survey takers were nearly equally split on whether the accountability commission should have “full authority to separately investigate all complaints of police misconduct” (43%) while 44% said the accountability commission should review the results of the investigations done by the police bureau or other investigators.

Only 37% said the accountability commission should have “full authority to issue any punishments or dismiss Portland police officers based on its own findings.”

A healthy margin of respondents said the accountability commission would improve public safety (42%) moreso than make public safety worse (18%).

But by a 57-23 margin, respondents said the accountability commission’s plan should “go back to voters with approved changes” rather than being “kept as is.”

When asked if a ballot measure to repeal the accountability commission’s plan and use its allocated budget to “hire and train more officers on our streets,” respondents were split: 44% supported that idea, 45% opposed.

BALLOT INITIATIVES

The survey also found overwhelming support — 86% — for using existing marijuana revenues to help fund more officers, create new detox drop-offs and addiction treatment centers and increase the use of trained social workers to deescalate violent interactions.

Another 83% would support a plan to “require Portland to create enough safe shelters for the homeless with mental health and drug treatment to allow existing city laws against street camping to finally be effectively enforced.”

In a release PPA wrote:

We release these results today to start the conversation. This is a call for leadership. This is a call for action. 71% of respondents want more police officers to keep them and their families safe. 57% want City Council to make reasonable changes and submit a referendum so voters can ensure their intent is met when it comes to a functional police accountability system. 67% indicate that moving the accountability conversation back to voters is the way to earn public support.

“We do not share this information to paint a dire picture of our City’s future. Instead, this is a call to the voices who have felt unheard,” said Sergeant Aaron Schmautz, PPA President. “Accountable, constitutional, and transparent policing is not an impossible goal. In many ways, the police in Portland have been held to the highest of standards for a very long time. Together,

we can create a system of accountability that is founded on the principles of due process, fairness, accessibility, and transparency, and that allows our public servants to do what they wish to do most: serve.”

The PPA is calling to bring the issue of police oversight back to the voters.

Details about the survey

The margin of error in this DHM Research survey is ±4.4%.

A total of 69% of the respondents self-identified as “White/Caucasian,” with 77% having at least some college, 72% earning less than $100,000 a year and just about evenly divided among the quadrants of Portland. Politically, 55% identified as Democrats, 8% as Republicans and 27% as non-affiliated.

And though respondents said homelessness and crime were the most concerning things in the city, 57% said neither they nor a family member have been a victim of crime within the past year.

KOIN 6 has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment but has not heard back yet.