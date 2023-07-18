Wiley Wolf was born July 13, 2023. He was reported missing with his parents, Molly Miraina Wolf and Alex Hatten Walter Wolf III, July 18, 2023 (ODHS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 5-day old boy went missing with his mother and father from Portland on July 16 and a search is on to locate the newborn.

Wiley Wolf was born July 13, the Oregon Department of Human Services said. Three days later he went missing along with Molly Miraina Wolf and Alex Hatten Walter Wolf III. Authorities with the Child Welfare Division believes he may be at risk.

The Wolf family often spends time at the Motel 6 in Troutdale, officials said. They may be in the Portland or Vancouver area or they may be traveling out of state.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 911.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1.855.503.SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.