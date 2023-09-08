The Nike store on MLK Boulevard in Portland, February 13, 2023 (KOIN)

Nike said they are re-imagining its retail spaces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike confirmed they are permanently closing the community store on Northeast MLK Boulevard in Portland, months after they requested a security partnership with the City of Portland.

In February, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he would increase patrols in the area is Nike re–opened the story. But the store remained closed for months.

Nike officials told KOIN 6 News they are re-imagining its retail spaces and considering some future locations as part of a revitalization plan.

