PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike officials told KOIN 6 News they proposed a partnership with the City of Portland to “better protect employees, consumers, and the community surrounding our MLK Community Store.”

This action by Nike comes as some Portland shops are hiring private security and others are leaving the city altogether because they say Portland isn’t safe anymore.

A metal grate covers the doors at the Nike store on MLK Boulevard in Portland, February 13, 2013 (KOIN)

Despite repeated requests from KOIN 6 News, Nike officials have not answered questions about the status of their store on Martin Luther King Boulevard. A metal grate is on the front door. The Nike website said the store is closed for 7 days. Google Maps said this location is “permanently closed.”

Nike has not said what they want. The only thing Nike would say is their statement confirming they’ve requested action with the city:

“Because a safe and secure workplace is essential for our employees, consumers, and communities, we have proposed a sustained and coordinated partnership with the City to better protect employees, consumers, and the community surrounding our MLK Community Store.”

Steve and Daniel Leveque with Comfort Auto & Body Repair across the street, said the Nike store has been closed for a few months. They told KOIN 6 News they’ve seen an increase in retail theft from the store over the last few years.

“When they first started out, they would park their cars that people are stealing down there, and then they would run out and, you know, get a fast getaway. And as time went on, they noticed that nobody was chasing them,” Steve Leveque said. “And so then they just cut to the point where they just started walking in and then just walking out and just walking right across the boxes.”

“A lot of people going in, you know, walking out, stealing and stuff and it’s hard to see that. You know, I was raised differently,” said Daniel Leveque. “So it’s hard to see that going on. But hopefully we can get some change.”

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Mayor Ted Wheeler said:

“Addressing retail theft, vandalism, and safety concerns requires coordination from local retailers, police and public safety partners with support from the court system, and we will continue to work together to unify our public safety response. Those who are committing crimes must be held accountable for the very real consequences of their actions. I am committed to supporting our business community as we work to find holistic and effective solutions to these issues.”

Nike isn’t the first business to raise safety concerns in Portland. Shops in the Woodstock area said they’ve banded together to hire private security. Starbucks pulled multiple stores out of the city in the summer of 2022.

But the Leveques said they hope to see a positive change in the area and in Portland.

“Nike Factory is great advertisement for us,” he said. “A lot of customers go there on a daily basis. But the safety of the community, that comes first, of course, but we’d like to have them back in action.”