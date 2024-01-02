PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “caravan” of 50 vehicles filled with people protesting the war in Gaza blocked Airport Way outside the Portland International Airport at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, preventing travelers from reaching their terminals by car for several hours.

Port of Portland Police responded to the scene but made no arrests during the demonstration. No flights were delayed as a result of the demonstration, causing some of those stuck in traffic to exit their vehicles and attempt to reach their terminals by walking along Airport Way, KGW reported.

The Portland International airport, which is operated by Port of Portland, issued a statement about the incident on social media at 5:01 p.m., after protesters cleared the road at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“Hello, travelers headed to PDX,” the airport wrote on social media. “A protest caused a temporary roadblock on Airport Way. We’re working to minimize the impact on your journey. The Port Police have cleared the roadblock and are working to reroute shuttle buses and traffic. Your safety and smooth travel are our top priorities. Thanks for your patience and understanding.”

Port of Portland said that the protesters violated Oregon law by intentionally impeding traffic and barricading a public roadway. However, the agency’s spokesperson Kara Hansen told KOIN 6 News that the agency helped passengers attempting to get to the airport by foot during the demonstration.

“In order to balance support of free speech activity with the unique safety, security and accessibility needs of the airport, PDX routinely works with protest organizers to identify various locations where groups can picket during set hours to ensure safety and minimize the impact on travelers,” Hansen said. “While organizers of this protest had not requested a permit, Port of Portland police worked with partners to reroute traffic and have buses available to assist those attempting to reach the airport on foot while traffic was temporarily disrupted.”