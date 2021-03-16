No big outdoor events planned for 2021 Rose Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be no big outdoor events at the 2021 Rose Festival, organizers announced on Tuesday.

Traditional events that engage the community are still planned, however. A Festival Queen will be crowned at a ceremony in June, Virtual Fleet Week is planned for June, the Rose Festival Treasure Hunt, Porch Parade and Roses for Hope celebration are still happening.

The Porch Parade started in 2020 and encourages neighbors decorating their homes, yards and porches. Other cities around the county have copied the idea.

The organization said they are planning for a full celebration in 2022, including a fireworks show on May 27, 2022. Other traditional outdoor summer events, like the Oregon Brewers Festival, have also canceled celebrations for 2021.