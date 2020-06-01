‘No justice, no peace’: Protesters march on in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of protesters assembled in downtown Portland for the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland Monday afternoon.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center, which has become a frequent site in Portland’s ongoing protests against police brutality. Around 2:30 p.m. hundreds of people began moving north through the city, marching in the street, united with chants that called for justice for George Floyd, the unarmed, handcuffed Black man who died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.

After marching several blocks, the protesters were met with a line of Portland police officers who stood in the street, blocking their path. The crowd met police with chants of “You’re on the wrong side,” and “No justice, no peace.” En masse, they took a knee in front of the police.

Two demonstrators attempted to negotiate with police and asked them to move so they could continue on, however, police refused.

Those blockades were addressed on Twitter, where Portland Police said, “Areas of downtown Portland are now closed. You must leave the closed areas now. You may practice your first amendment rights to freedom of speech and assembly in a peaceful manner at places outside of the closed locations.”

Map of Portland police road closures in downtown. June 1, 2020 (KOIN)

The peaceful protesters turned around and gathered in Pioneer Square where community organizer Lyfe Tavarres led demonstrators in a moment of silence for not only George Floyd, but Breonna Taylor and other Black lives lost to police violence.

In an early Monday morning press conference, Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said the bureau estimated more than 6,000 people attended Sunday’s demonstration, making it the largest protest the city had seen that week.

This is a developing story.