PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sauvie Island’s Bella Organic is still days away from welcoming guests to its corn maze for the season, but the farm has already unveiled the new design that makes a statement about gun violence prevention.

This year’s corn maze reads, “No more silence, end gun violence.” In a Facebook post, the Portland-area farm said the new design aims to initiate conversation among community members.

“While personal issues require individual solutions, community problems require community action to solve,” Bella Organic wrote. “Ending gun violence is a must, but the first step is to talk about it. Instead of placing blame and pointing fingers, we encourage you to spark conversation with your community members and lawmakers.”

This isn’t the first time the farm has used its corn maze design to make a statement about the issues impacting locals.

In 2022, the design featured the national suicide prevention hotline in honor of the employees who had committed suicide. The farm donated thousands to a mental health nonprofit organization as well.

In past years, Bella Organic has honored frontline workers and spoken out against hatred in the U.S.

The farm has also commemorated late Portland Trail Blazers players and advocated for a Major League Baseball team in the Rose City.

Bella Organic’s corn maze will be open to the public starting Saturday, Sept. 2, and through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Tickets for the 7-acre corn maze are up to $12 for adults and free for children under 5.

The farm will open its haunted corn maze and pumpkin patch later in the season.