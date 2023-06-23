Porcupine, Nolina, meets the harbor seals in Steller Cove at the Oregon Zoo. 06162022 (Courtesy Photo: Oregon Zoo/Kathy Street)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An elderly porcupine at the Oregon Zoo named Nolina just turned 19 years old on Friday – and that’s nothing to poke fun at!

The prickly friend is known for her morning walks, which caregivers at the Oregon Zoo say have kept her looking sharp through her golden years.

According to the zoo, porcupines in the wild rarely live past 15.

The staff told KOIN 6 News they use target training and food rewards for motivation. Her favorite snack is corn on the cob, but she also likes apples and sweet potatoes.

Happy birthday, Nolina!