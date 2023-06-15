PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local non-profit working to feed hungry Portlanders is hosting a Gender Re-Meal fundraiser for its Trans Meal Train program to support people recovering from gender affirming care.

MealsOnUsPDX is aiming to raise $50,000 at the Gender Re-Meal party to fund the meal train program for one year. The fundraiser will be held 5-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Cafe Olli.

“We’re just going to have, we call it, a big gay party. It’s going to be a lot of food and drinks, multiple breweries in Portland are donating some products. We’re going to have some small bites inspired by the food that we make for the folks in recovery,” MealsOnUSPDX Executive Director Mark Anthony Guzman said.

The MealsOnUsPDX non-profit started during the pandemic and served meals to hospital workers before growing into its current non-profit status serving nearly 4,000 meals per week.

Amid growing attacks and anti-gay and trans rhetoric ramping up, Guzman says it’s important to support the LGBTQ community.

“We all deserve love, we’re all human. I feel like people are judged because of their choices and who they are, who they’re born to be,” Guzman said. “And who are we to judge what someone wants to do with their body? It’s all about body autonomy and their body, their choice.”