PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Meals on Us PDX, a BIPOC-led non-profit helping Portlanders who are facing food insecurity, recently started its trans meal train — a program designed to help deliver meals to those recovering from gender affirming surgery, and their caregivers, at no cost.

“The whole idea of the trans meal train program was [in] November, the Trans Day of Visibility, there were really senseless murders that happened. We already had this program in place, we just needed a good date to start it and what better day than the day of visibility,” said Mark Guzman, Meals on Us PDX Executive Director and Co-Founder.

Guzman says the non-profit provides 4,000 meals to Portlanders in need every week, adding, “most of our staff are queer folks, we respect each other’s pronouns, we love and support each other so, what better way to create this program and create meals for people who really are being hurt for no reason – because they want to live the life that they choose. They feel like they’re not being heard of listened to or paid attention to. So, this is our way of saying, ‘Hey, we see you, we hear you and we love you.’”

Guzman started Meals on Us PDX out of his kitchen in Gresham three years ago. Working as a food cart operator, he says he was tired of selling food for a profit adding, “I felt like we could do more as a community, as a people.”

Meals on Us PDX began a meal train for hospital workers then pivoted to feed veterans and those facing homelessness, Guzman said.

The organization is also set to host fundraisers to help pay for the non-profit’s operational costs in addition to hosting a Pride Month fundraiser in June to highlight their trans meal train program.