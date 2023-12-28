PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three non-profit organizations filed an intent to appeal against the City of Portland for approving a building permit for a freight warehouse — raising environmental and health concerns for the community.

Non-profits 1000 Friends of Oregon, Neighbors for Clean Air, and Northwest Environmental Defense Center filed the legal challenge Dec. 19, claiming the city approved the permits for a Prologis warehouse on Northeast 122nd and Sandy without conducting any impact analysis or addressing community concerns.

“Students, families and people living in the surrounding neighborhoods have repeatedly asked the city to properly investigate how the development of this distribution center will impact their health and safety. NCA believes the city has the ability to provide one, and the community deserves to know,” said Nakisha Nathan, co-executive director for Neighbors for Clean Air.

The non-profits argue that freight warehouses are dangerous to community members because of their negative environmental impacts, including pollution.

“The city failed to apply its code or utilize its own environmental justice and equity goals laid out in its 2035 Comprehensive Plan, instead approving the construction of a massive freight warehouse in an already environmentally overburdened community,” said Rebeka Dawit, Crag Law Center attorney who represents the groups.

She continued, “The neighboring community, local school district, Neighbors for Clean Air, 1000 Friends of Oregon, and NEDC have been advocating for the city to acknowledge and rectify the local community’s concerns about the potential diesel pollution, noise, exacerbation of urban heat islands, and increased semi-truck traffic since 2022. Issuing this building permit despite these real, valid concerns from the community is an outright failure on behalf of the city to apply its own environmental justice and equity initiatives.”

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the city attorney but has not heard back.

In a statement, Prologis told KOIN 6, “We have engaged with the City of Portland throughout the site’s redevelopment process, meeting all the requirements. The City has provided approval for the project’s building permit, and we plan to break ground in January. We look forward to building a new and sustainable logistics facility that will bring jobs and support Portland’s local economy.”

Highlighting their concerns for the community, the petitioners argue that the warehouse design plan would bring 37 freight truck bays to the neighborhood and would add more trips along multiple high-crash corridors.

The non-profits also point out that the site is near multiple schools and apartment buildings in the Argay Terrace and Parkrose neighborhoods, which are “two of the most racially and ethnically diverse areas of Portland.”

Bridging the business’ interests and community concerns, Commissioner Carmen Rubio’s office told KOIN 6 News she is facilitating a Good Neighbor Agreement with Prologis representatives, “who have been receptive to this proposal.”

Rubio’s office added that, “City staff have held meetings with community members — and are in conversations with the company, Multnomah County, and multiple bureaus about road/pedestrian safety, environmental mitigation, and workforce/learning opportunities for students. That engagement continues and will expand after the new year.”

The site was previously home to an old Kmart store before a 4-alarm fire destroyed the building in July.

A class action lawsuit was filed against the owners of the building alleging that their failure to maintain the property led to the fire which impacted thousands of residents of the Parkrose neighborhood.

According to the court documents, the plaintiff — who filed the suit on behalf of himself and other Parkrose residents — claimed the fire impacted the daily lives of residents of the Parkrose neighborhood, preventing them from making use of their yards and causing a concern about the safety of allowing children to play in their yards.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.