PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nordstrom is partnering with nonprofit organization Shoes That Fit to donate over 350 pairs of Nike shoes to Portland children at Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary on Sept. 13.

The Shoes That Fit campaign has served children in communities all throughout the country since 2010. About 300,000 pairs are projected to be donated this year.

“Giving back to the community has been rooted in our 121-year history, since our beginnings as a shoe store,” Jamie Nordstrom, chief stores officer at Nordstrom, said in a release. “Helping to provide for the basic needs of children and families is core to who we are at Nordstrom. We’re excited to team up with Shoes That Fit and Nike to help kids start the school year feeling comfortable, confident and ready to learn.”

Until Oct. 15, people can donate to the giving campaign by

Purchasing a $10 Shoes That Fit giving card from any U.S. Nordstrom store

Add a $1 or $5 donation to your total at Nordstrom.com or NordstromRack.com

Make an online, tax-deductible donation at www.shoesthatfit.org/Nordstrom

The goal for this year’s campaign is $1 million. One hundred percent of the funds raised go directly towards providing a child with a new pair of Nike shoes.

Tuesday’s event is at Dr. Martin Luther King Elementary at 4906 NE 6th Avenue from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. In addition to the free Nike giveaway, students can expect a DJ, gift bags and an appearance from U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and Portland Thorns athlete Crystal Dunn.