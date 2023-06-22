PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Norman Sylvester Band kicked off a series of pre-fest events Wednesday night previewing performances for the upcoming Waterfront Blues Festival.

Waterfront Blues Festival artists are holding pre-fest events around the Portland metro area to get fans ready for the Waterfront Blues Festival July 1-4.

The festival supports local non-profits including Meals on Wheels People and the Jeremy Wilson Foundation.

Sylvester said his pre-fest performance was “a community outreach for the Waterfront Blues and that’s what the blues is all about and music and the Waterfront Blues Festival is about feeding the homeless, reaching out to the community, bringing people together and delivering the healing force of music.”

“You’ve got to come out to the Waterfront Blues Festival, sit in the grass under the sun, listen to music from all over the country, national acts, local acts,” Sylvester said. “Let music heal your soul and help feed the food-challenged people.”

Following the Norman Sylvester Band’s performance at the Oregon Contemporary courtyard, pre-fest events continue at the Hillsboro Hops game on Saturday, followed by music at Nico’s Cantina pop-up in the Cully Neighborhood and at the Portland Pickles game on Sunday.