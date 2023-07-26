PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed robbery suspect was arrested early Wednesday morning after a manhunt in the Argay Terrace neighborhood, officials said.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Portland police said they responded to an armed robbery report on Northeast 82nd Avenue where it had been reported the suspect had taken a woman hostage and fled the scene.

A few hours later, dispatch said they received a call from the woman who was taken hostage who told them that the suspect had dropped her off in Gresham before driving back toward Portland in her car.

Officers said they began searching for the car which was eventually seen near Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast Blue Lake Road.

Despite attempts to stop the vehicle, the suspect evaded and authorities said a pursuit began which ended near Northeast 141st Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. That’s where the suspect ran off while allegedly firing shots at the officers.

A perimeter was eventually set around the area, which is when authorities told residents to shelter in place while they searched for the armed suspect.

While securing the area, officers reported hearing more gunshots going off.

Teams from multiple agencies assisted with the search and eventually a member of the air support unit said they found a heat source in a parking lot that appeared to be a person lying down.

A drone was used to get a closer look and discovered the suspect lying down with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials said the suspect was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman who was taken hostage was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The incident is still under investigation, stay tuned for more information on this developing story.