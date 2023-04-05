A rendering shows the side entrance of North Portland Library on North Commercial Avenue, with an addition on the left. (Courtesy: LEVER Architecture)

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — The North Portland Library will be closed starting Wednesday, April 5, for major renovations.

The historic library opened in its current North Killingsworth Street building 100 years ago.

Library visitors will have to use a different branch for the next year.

The location is expected to reopen in summer 2024, after seismic upgrades, design changes and the construction of a 1,500 square foot addition that will house a Black Cultural Center and staff work space.

The $12.2 million project is funded by the $387 million library capital bond that voters approved in 2020.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners