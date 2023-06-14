Police said they arrested Louis Santiago, 18, who is suspected to be involved in several robberies (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in several robberies Tuesday morning was identified by police, who say he may have committed more crimes.

Eighteen-year-old Louis Santiago was arrested Tuesday morning and faces two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

Police said that they suspect Santiago could have been involved in other crimes so they are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at 503-823-3333 or crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-155374.

Santiago is described as 5’3″ tall weighing 200 pounds with medium-length black hair, brown eyes and the beginnings of a moustache. He also has profanity tattooed along his jawline.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation is ongoing.