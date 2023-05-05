PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – To celebrate the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Satellite tavern in North Portland is throwing a watch party to benefit a local non-profit that aims to empower the community.

On Saturday May 6, Satellite Tavern guests can watch the race, place bets and enjoy mint juleps with Kentucky cuisine. A live DJ will kick off festivities from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a performance by Funky Monkey.

“People in Portland love to dress up and this is a great opportunity for us to connect with the community and raise some money and have some fun,” said Josh Johnston of Satellite Tavern.

A portion of proceeds from the party will benefit the Big Yard Foundation, which was founded by Portland-native and Miami Dolphins linebacker Brennan Scarlett. The foundation aims to empower the community and inspire kids to read and maintain physical wellness.

“We support community empowerment, especially for historically marginalized communities here in Portland, Oregon, and we do our work through literacy, creativity and physical wellness,” Scarlett said. “We really want to provide as many resources and inspiration, especially to the youth in those communities, because I think our city is a beautiful one and they’re our future.”