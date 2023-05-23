Hidden Oasis will also be on wheels starting this Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Take a walk down Northeast Portland’s Alberta Street and you’ll find Hidden Oasis, a calming sensory room that is the exact antithesis to the ever-busy and bustling neighborhood in which it’s located.

According to the Portland International Airport, which opened a sensory room of its own at the beginning of 2022, sensory rooms are designed to help individuals engage their senses through different sounds, lights and objects.

Sensory rooms are often used by people who experience sensory overload, have anxiety disorders or autism — including Hidden Oasis CEO and founder Jeremy Osslund.

As a child, Osslund says he visited a number of sensory rooms that were therapeutic for him. Since then, he’s frequented other spaces that provide visual experiences like Area 15 in Las Vegas and Flutter in Los Angeles.

Osslund officially opened his own business, Hidden Oasis, in early January as both an art attraction and a calming space for those who need it. The CEO says a sensory room is especially beneficial in an often cloudy, rainy city like Portland.

“It gets really grey here and there’s a lot of long winters, so I was also exploring what people needed from these therapeutic benefits of light therapy, touch therapy, to make yourself feel better, to relax [and] to not be stressed after three years of the pandemic and living inside and getting back into society,” he said.

Hidden Oasis entrance (Courtesy Jeremy Osslund)

Hidden Oasis sensory room (Courtesy Jeremy Osslund)

Hidden Oasis light therapy (Courtesy Jeremy Osslund)

Hidden Oasis massage chair (Courtesy Jeremy Osslund)

Osslund says that once a Hidden Oasis guest walks in, the world is shut out. Guests breathe in HEPA-filtered air as they settle into massage chairs, and the light from therapy lamps fills the room as soothing music turns up.

The experience additionally includes herbal tea, plant-based cookies, bean bags and the traditional or weighted faux fur blanket of the visitor’s choice.

Hidden Oasis offers 15-minute experiences for $25, 30-minute experiences for $40, and couples experiences for $60.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the local business will take its mobile unit to the Gorge Ampitheatre for people who may need a cool-down during the rowdy summer festival season.

“This is really inspired mostly by my husband,” Osslund said. “He is a paramedic. He also loves the music festivals and things like that. He’s been doing harm reduction since he was a teenager.”

The Hidden Oasis trailer will be used for private parties and other events as well, including the Alberta Street Fair scheduled for Sunday, June 11.

Find Hidden Oasis’ brick-and-mortar location on 4946 NE 13th Ave., Suite 103.