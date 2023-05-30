The rubber pellet pile near the Moda Center went up in flames again Tuesday, May 30 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a third time, flames erupted from the shredded tire pile near the Moda Center, Portland fire officials said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire is smaller than previous flare-ups, with only a few crews responding to the scene.

Crews are using large diameter master streams and deck guns to try and get water through the pile to cool the flames, authorities said.

An investigator is responding to the scene and Portland Fire said that they are in contact with the owner of the property.

They said they are hoping to use an excavator to reach the seat of the fire so they can stop it from reigniting.

Officials are warning people in the area to avoid inhaling any smoke.