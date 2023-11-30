PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A chapter closed Thursday as law enforcement helped evict the residents of the notorious Hendon house, a property that neighbors say had a “nexus for problems” for years.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office escorted multiple people out of the home with animal control on site to grab their pets before police boarded up the home. According to authorities, some residents even attempted to return before being asked to leave again.

The eviction follows more than a year of KOIN 6 investigations exposing dangerous behavior from the house at 2723 North Houghton Street.

The Hendon family has a lengthy criminal history, ranging from illegal drugs and theft to assaults and shootings, which has prompted Portland police to increase patrols in the neighborhood.

The original owner, Carol Hendon, died in 2020. In the years since, her children and grandchildren have remained.

All five of Carol’s children have criminal records. Some have been arrested for dozens of crimes, and others have been arrested for upwards of 180 crimes.

Collectively, the Hendon family has been charged with more than 500 criminal acts and convicted of well over half the crimes, after taking numerous plea deals for things like illegal drugs, weapons, burglaries, theft, sexual abuse, and prostitution.

In the three-year span between 2019 and 2022, people called 911 to the home more than 200 times.

In August, one of the family members chose to take her deceased mother’s house into probate, meaning that she and her siblings would need to split up the assets of the property and move away.

