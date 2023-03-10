Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of people in Southeast Portland woke up to a sad sight.

Cars across the neighborhood had been vandalized and that meant pricy repairs.

While in the area, KOIN 6 News found eight cars with their windows smashed but neighbors said the total number is much higher.

On Southeast Toleman and 80th Avenue, people said they woke up to six cars vandalized this morning just on their block, and down the street, closer to 69th Avenue, people said another 6 cars had their windows smashed.

Police say they suspect the damage occurred sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Several car owners were surveying the damage to their cars in both places and shared the same upset reaction.

One car owner, Chris Williams, had his car’s windows smashed and he shared that even though nothing was stolen he was upset by the impact this was going to have during already tough times.

“I mean, they didn’t get anything, but, you know, as times continue to get tougher for some, they continue to extend their unfortunate circumstance to others,” said Williams.

Another car owner, Luz Ventura, shared the impact that a random act like this has during a busy time.

“I’m very upset,” said Ventura. “I got to say, I’m very upset. I did not expect this to happen today. You know, I have a busy day of schoolwork, so I really didn’t have time for this.”

Williams also shared that while the whole situation was unfortunate, he appreciates that the whole neighborhood was looking out for each other.

“Just people, you know, be kind to one another, you know, communicate to one another, especially your neighbors, you know, go well beyond the traditional hi and bye,” said Williams.

Police said they have taken reports in this area for cars being vandalized, and have only confirmed eight so far. They ask anyone else who was a victim to take photographs of the damage and make an online report at Online Police Reports.

Officials ask anyone else with information about the incident to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-62908.