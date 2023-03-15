Roads in the Forest Park neighborhood of Portland are closed as police officials deal with “a disturbance.” March 13, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Accused home invasion suspects used a pitbull dog as they forced their way into a Northwest Portland home on Monday, according to court documents.

On Monday, March 13, Michael Mazzi and Kerina Trabue, both 33, are accused by authorities of entering a house along Northwest Skyline Boulevard and demanding that the owners leave, but newly released court documents said that the pair threatened the homeowners and that they claimed the house “belonged to them.”

In a probable cause document, deputy district attorney Branden J. Meadows shared that when the pair invaded the home, using a pitbull dog, they threatened the homeowners, which KOIN 6 News are identifying as a 76-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man, saying that if the two didn’t leave, “something bad would happen to” the woman.

Following their arrests, the court documents said the pair were separated by officers and when questioned about why they entered the home, Mazzi said that “it looked like they had nice stuff,” and Trabue claimed she had lived in the home for a year and a half.

The homeowners told officers that they had never met either of the pair before, court documents stated.

Deputy DA Meadows concluded his document by saying that he believes there is probable cause that the pair committed crimes including burglary, coercion and menacing.

The pair are set to return to court next week.