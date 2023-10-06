PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oaks Amusement Park has released the details for its 2023 ‘Scaregrounds PDX‘ Halloween event, which will include three “chilling” haunted houses, sideshow attractions and “sinister” concessions, game and rides.

“Visitors can expect to be immersed in a world of horror, with a lineup of attractions that will leave them screaming for more,” the amusement park said.

The haunted houses for the 2023 event include “The Complex,” “Slayers,” and “Silver Scream.” See more details:

The Complex : Enter a world full of mutant experiments where horrifying monsters haunt your dreams.

: Enter a world full of mutant experiments where horrifying monsters haunt your dreams. Slayers : Face off against iconic monsters like vampires, werewolves, and more in this thrilling haunt.

: Face off against iconic monsters like vampires, werewolves, and more in this thrilling haunt. Silver Scream: Silver Scream returns with more of the villains and monsters of film lore, ready to send shivers down your spine.

The Halloween event, put on by Vendetta Productions, will run from Oct. 6-8, Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-24, Oct. 27-31, and Nov. 3-4. Rides open at 6 p.m. Haunted houses open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.