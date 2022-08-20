PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.

The new chaperone policy took effect August 19. While the chaperone only has to buy a ticket if they skate, Oaks Park officials said they must be at the rink at all times and are responsible for the minors they’re watching. There must be one chaperone for every 6 minors.

The new policy comes after Oaks Park closed early in July after a fight between 6 juveniles which led one of them threatening to shoot up the park.

There has been an influx of these kinds of violent interactions and park officials hope this policy gets out in front of that problem.

A new chaperone policy for the roller skating rink is now in place at Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, August 20, 2022 (KOIN)

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of confrontations, some of which have escalated to physical altercations in the roller rink,” said Oaks Park Director of Marketing and Events Emily Mackay. “And we are seeing this trend happening and want to take some proactive steps to stop the problem from growing and stop it from being an issue in the future.”

Oaks Park security will enforce the policy and any people under 18 without a chaperone will not be allowed into the rink.

Currently the policy only applies to open skate sessions, but in a statement Friday park officials said, “This policy may be expanded to include other skating sessions at the discretion of Oaks Park management and may be amended or revised at any time.”

The new policy has received mixed reviews from parents on social media, but the park management said this is all about maintaining a fun and safe experience for all.