PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for a fun way to celebrate Father’s Day? Oaks Park has you covered.

On Sunday, June 18, Oaks Park will be giving dads a free ride bracelet with the purchase of a bracelet for their child, the amusement park announced.

The deal won’t be available online, only in person, officials said, so visitors will need to go to the ticket booth and ask for the Father’s Day Special.

They also said the deal is limited based on capacity.