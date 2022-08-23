A new chaperone policy for the roller skating rink is now in place at Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, August 20, 2022 (KOIN)

The event was also postponed in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oaks Amusement Park is canceling its Oktoberfest in 2022, the park’s marketing director confirmed Tuesday.

Guests will have to wait another year for the annual German festival to return, which was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Emily MacKay, director of marketing and events, said the cancellation is due to product supply concerns and staffing shortages.

Historically, the park has brought in beer from Germany for the event, but there was concern about getting the product to Portland from overseas.

The Park said its own staffing shortages, along with those affecting some key vendors, are also impacting the event.

With these things in mind, the park felt it could not offer the quality product that fans of Oktoberfest have come to know and love.

“We look forward to bringing Oktoberfest back next September,” MacKay said.

Oaks Amusement Park canceled its Oktoberfest in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The event traditionally takes place in late September.

Recently, Oaks Amusement Park introduced a new chaperone policy as a result of violent behavior from younger guests. The policy requires people 17 and younger to be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old at open skate sessions.

The new chaperone policy took effect August 19. While the chaperone only has to buy a ticket if they skate, Oaks Park officials said they must be at the rink at all times and are responsible for the minors they’re watching. There must be one chaperone for every 6 minors.

The policy comes after Oaks Park closed early in July due to a fight between six juveniles led one of them threatening to shoot up the park.

Oaks Park security will enforce the policy and any people under 18 without a chaperone will not be allowed into the rink.