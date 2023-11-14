PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The ongoing Portland Public Schools strike has canceled classes for thousands of students in the area, leaving families in need of ways to keep children occupied.

To help out, Oaks Park Roller Rink has expanded its afternoon “open skate” hours from 1-5 p.m. until the strike ends. Tickets are buy-one-get-one-free when ordered online with the code BOGOSK8.

The Oaks Park Association said it chose to offer the deal to “help you keep the kids happy and active at a price especially meant to help families during this tough time.”

According to the rink’s owners, the expanded hours are expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 15. However, if schools continue to be closed on Thursday, Nov. 16, the discount and extended hours will also apply.

To keep up to date with how long this deal lasts, visit oakspark.com.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we continue to cover the PPS strike.