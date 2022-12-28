A tree was toppled in downtown Portland, falling across the road and landing next to the Portland Art Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Credit: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downed trees and power lines are still causing road closures around Portland after record rainfall and 55-mph winds caused extensive damage around the city on Monday and Tuesday.

KOIN 6’s Elise Haas reported Tuesday evening that out-of-state power crews are in the region to help restore service, but that it will take some time to restore power to each location as a result of all the widespread damages.

Following Tuesday’s wet and windy weather, the condition of area roads and highways remains a concern. Road crews are also actively working to get standing water, debris, power lines and downed trees off the streets and get roads back open throughout the metro area.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has issued a list of all the active road closures in Portland for Dec. 28: