To date, at least 85 overdose deaths have been recorded in Portland in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officer David Baer said fentanyl has become his full-time job. He responds to several overdoses every single day on the streets of Portland and said it’s significantly worse than it was a year ago.

“As anyone who’s been downtown recently can see themselves, the crisis that we’re seeing there, the volume of drugs that we’re seeing and then the potency of the drugs,” Baer said. “People tell me that they smoke 40 to 50 pills a day.”

PPB Officer David Baer, May 22, 2023 (KOIN)

The ODs in Portland led to another death on a sidewalk at SW 5th and Alder early Monday morning. Hours later, another person overdosed a few blocks away at SW 5th and Oak. In that instance, it took police 3 doses of Narcan and CPR to revive the person — who then refused further medical attention.

Night time food delivery drivers see the same thing on their routes. One couple who asked to keep their faces off camera for safety reasons said they are fearful of the drug dealers downtown.

“We’re getting pretty tired of seeing them here,” he told KOIN 6. “They own these streets.”

They said KOIN 6 News’ recent indepth report on the drug and addiction crisis has spurred further cleanup and boarding of a building at SW 4th and Washington. But the problem just scatters on the streets.

“We’re using a lot of Narcan to revive people,” he said. “I mean, a lot of people will just pass by people who are overdosed or dead and not know it. So, check on people.”

Officers, including David Baer, share that sentiment.

“I would like to remind people that the people who are overdosing on the street are still our neighbors. They’re still people with families,” Baer said.

They encourage everyone to have Narcan and know how to use it.

Recent PPB statistics show that overdose deaths in the city are outpacing homicides nearly 3-1. As of May 16, there were 85 drug overdose deaths in Portland, a 46% increase year-to-year.

As of May 14, there have been 34 homicides in Portland in 2023. All but 4 have been from gun violence.