PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland police officer involved in the deadly shooting of Isaac Seavey in early December was identified by police Thursday morning.

According to the Portland police, Justin Clary, a 22-year veteran of the bureau, shot and killed Seavey while responding to a theft report in Northeast Portland.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Clary, and another officer involved in the incident, are both on administrative leave during the investigation.