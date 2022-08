PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, according to officials.

The officer was driving into work at around 5:34 a.m. when he was struck near NE Rosa Parks Way, police said.

PPB said the officer is “a little banged up but should be ok.”

The name of the suspect driver was not immediately released.