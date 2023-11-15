Lewis A. Ellis, 52, is charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing felony charges after police say he stabbed another man in Old Town late Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they showed up at the scene near Northwest Third Avenue and Davis Street shortly after getting flagged down by a witness around 10:53 a.m.

Portland Police tried to stop Lewis A. Ellis, 52, from walking away from the area when he “turned around and began advancing on the officer,” who used a Taser to subdue him, officials said.

After stopping Ellis, officers searching the area found the stabbing victim, who was still conscious and breathing. Authorities say they sent the man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ellis was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Portland Police Bureau asks anyone with information about this stabbing to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov (attn: Major Crimes Unit) and reference Case No. 23-297285.