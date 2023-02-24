PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police rescued a husky trapped in the Willamette River under a dock near the Oregon Yacht Club Friday morning, officials said.

Portland police told KOIN 6 that the owner was playing with his two dogs at the Sellwood Riverfront Park when one of them, Oreo, ran off and ended up in the river.

Just before 7:45 a.m., a Portland officer responded to a call reporting a dog stuck in the water. After arriving at the scene, PPB said Portland Fire & Rescue was called in to help.

PF&R said the husky was in the water for nearly an hour when they arrived.

The officer pulled Oreo safely to shore using a long plank that the canine climbed onto.

The officer’s heroic efforts weren’t over, however. PPB said the rescuing officer then drove Oreo to reunite with the owner.