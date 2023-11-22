PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s turkey time, and whether you’re visiting loved ones or staying home, it is historically the biggest travel week of the year.

Shoppers are checking off those last-minute items before stores close and passengers are heading to the airport in droves.

“We’ve already done most of it, just getting the last finishing touches,” said local shopper David Rosman.

While many have been cooped up for a few years during the pandemic, Triple-A predicts this will be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend in more than 20 years.

With turkeys flying off the shelves, Rachel Nelson told KOIN 6 she was able to nab one before her next stop, as her little one practiced reaching out for the table ahead of Thursday’s feast.

“(It’s) pretty busy but I was able to get in and out, which is always good because I have some other stops I have to do as well,” she said.

On Wednesday, lines could also be spotted at Portland International Airport, which was bustling with travelers hoping to make it to loved ones in time to fix a plate.

“Usually I try to avoid Thanksgiving or the holidays because it’s really packed,” said local traveler Silvia Coberg. “The flight was full and everybody’s traveling for the holidays.”

PDX is predicting that 240,000 passengers will pass through the airport between Wednesday and Sunday.

“It’s going to be a busy travel year this year. We’re actually anticipating a 9% increase in travelers passing through the airport, up over 2022,” said Allison Ferre, media relations manager for the Port of Portland. “Arrive early. You know the airport is going to be busy. This year we’re suggesting to arrive a little bit earlier though. Two and a half hours for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. And that’s partially because of the anticipated crowds but also because the airport is still under construction.”

Officials also recommend making a transportation plan as parking is in high demand this year.